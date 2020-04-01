Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Georgia authorities: Man sought after 3 killed, child taken

National News
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child’s mother’s family, and then leaving with the child.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 29, is wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

He left with his son, King Cane Crockett, 2, after getting into a fight with the child’s mother Tuesday night in Macon. During the fight, Caesar Crockett allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman’s mother, stepfather and sister, killing them, the sheriff’s office said.

Crockett was believed to be driving a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with a drive-out tag. Anyone with information on his location was asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

