Gerber searching for next ‘spokesbaby’

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Childhood nutrition company Gerber is looking for its new “spokesbaby.”

From now until February 21, parents can submit photos and videos of their child for the chance to be Gerber’s 2020 ambassador.

The ambassador will also get $25,000.

Contestants are judged on visual appeal, expressiveness and consistency with Gerber’s “Anything for Baby” mission.

The contest is open to any babies under the age of 4.

To read more about the contest, click here.

