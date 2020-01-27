GM investing $2.2 billion into electric, self-driving vehicles

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — General Motors is spending $2.2 billion to refurbish a Detroit factory so it can build electric and self-driving vehicles.

The company hopes the new factory will bring in 2,000 jobs to the area.

GM has said it plans to start building its first electric pickup truck late next year. The truck will be the first of several electric vehicles including a revival of the iconic Hummer.

