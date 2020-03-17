Closings
Google delays COVID-19 informational site

National News
(WSYR-TV) — Google decided to delay the launch of an informational site on the coronavirus, which was supposed to be up on Monday.

Company officials said they can’t launch the site until they can give people additional information that is not available yet.

Google’s goal is to tell people where they can get screened and where testing sites are.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing its own nationwide tool and Google plans to link to it.

The CDC tool will have a questionnaire that can help you figure out if you need medical attention.

