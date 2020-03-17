Google delays COVID-19 informational site

The Google logo is seen January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Google decided to delay the launch of an informational site on the coronavirus, which was supposed to be up on Monday.

Company officials said they can’t launch the site until they can give people additional information that is not available yet.

Google’s goal is to tell people where they can get screened and where testing sites are.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing its own nationwide tool and Google plans to link to it.

The CDC tool will have a questionnaire that can help you figure out if you need medical attention.

