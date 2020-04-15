Google helping small businesses with videos

(WSYR-TV) — Google is working to help small businesses create an online presence.
The tech giant says it is making a free video builder available for YouTube, which is aimed at helping companies that don’t have the resources to create videos from scratch.
The tool offers a variety of options and layouts to make short customized videos at either six or 15 seconds long.
All your business needs is a Google account , a YouTube account and to sign up with the builder.
