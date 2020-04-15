Google helping small businesses with videos

FILE – This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. YouTube is demanding that a facial recognition company that works with police stop harvesting its videos to identify the people in them. The Google-owned video service said Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 that it has sent a cease-and-desist letter to New York-based Clearview AI. The small firm has drawn scrutiny following investigative reports in January by the New York Times and Buzzfeed detailing its work with law enforcement agencies and its practice of scraping social media and other internet platforms for images. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(WSYR-TV) — Google is working to help small businesses create an online presence.

The tech giant says it is making a free video builder available for YouTube, which is aimed at helping companies that don’t have the resources to create videos from scratch.

The tool offers a variety of options and layouts to make short customized videos at either six or 15 seconds long.

All your business needs is a Google account , a YouTube account and to sign up with the builder.

