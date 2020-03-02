Google to invest $10 billion in data centers

UNITED STATES (WYSR-TV) — Google is planning to invest more than $10 billion in offices and data centers around the U.S. The company says its 2020 investments will focus on 11 states, including New York.

Google says thousands of jobs will be created, including roles within the company, as well as opportunities in local businesses in the communities surrounding the offices and data centers.

