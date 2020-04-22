Gov. Cuomo, Pres. Trump meet, discuss coronavirus testing, federal funding

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — An “overall positive resolution” is what Governor Andrew Cuomo had to say coming out of his meeting with President Donald Trump with new details on how New York will work with the federal government as we cautiously move towards reopening.

On top of the agenda was COVID-19 testing. Cuomo says Trump agreed to work towards an aggressive goal of doubling all testing, including antibody testing, from 20,000 to 40,000 a day.

They agreed on this breakdown of responsibilities when it comes to testing:

The state determines where, when, and how many tests are given, as well as processing the tests and then tracing the points of contact of an infected person

The federal government is responsible to help national manufacturers open supply lines to ramp up test production and to help acquire tests to curb states bidding against each other

The big point of contention was federal funding. The most recently passed federal aid bill gives more money to small businesses and airlines, but no money allocated to states. States are responsible for their own re-opening, and Cuomo says this will need regional coordination.

“The reopening has to be on a geographic footprint that is workable,” Cuomo said. “It was an emergency. One switch, everything off. Okay, so we understand how it works on a closedown. How do you open it up? And how do you take into consideration the fact that Western New York, North Country, Central New York, may have a totally different situation?”

Cuomo added that Trump said they would work to include state funding in the next piece of federal legislation.