Graco recalls 51K 'infant inclined sleepers,' possible infant suffocation risk

by: Patrick Ryan

(WIVB)– Graco, a manufacturer of many infant items, is recalling nearly 51,000 products that include the “infant inclined sleeper” accessory.

According to the USCPSC, the models are under recall because they pose a suffocation risk.

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Graco says no incidents have been reported with their specific “inclined sleepers,” however other manufacturers have reported fatalities with similar products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the inclined sleeper is an accessory to the following Graco products:

Product NameModel Numbers Affected
Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper2034085, 2048753 and 2053215
Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard1947177 and 1896392
Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard1946902 and 1946903
Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard2105055
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

It’s recommended if you have any of the products detailed above, immediately stop using the “inclined sleeper” accessory included with the product and contact Graco for a refund.

USCPSC says you can continue to use the “Playard” portion of the products, the inclined sleeper accessory is what poses a risk.

To contact Graco, click here. Or call 800-345-4109.

