Greyhound to stop warrant-less border patrol searches

(WSYR-TV) — Greyhound is taking a stance in the U.S. immigration battle.
The bus company announced that it will not allow Customs and Border Protection agents to search its buses without warrants.
In a statement, Greyhound said it will provide drivers and employees with new training to follow its privacy changes.
The buses will also display a special sticker stating its position.
Company officials said that the main goal and concern is the safety of its passengers and they believe that this new policy will help improve the travel experience for all customers.
