Greyhound to stop warrant-less border patrol searches

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, agents for Customs and Border Protection board a Greyhound bus headed for Portland, Ore., at the Spokane Intermodal Center, a terminal for buses and Amtrak, in Spokane, Wash. Greyhound, the nation’s largest bus company, says it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks. The company announced the change Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, one week after The Associated Press reported on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming that agents can’t board private buses without the consent of the bus company. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios,File)

(WSYR-TV) — Greyhound is taking a stance in the U.S. immigration battle.

The bus company announced that it will not allow Customs and Border Protection agents to search its buses without warrants.

In a statement, Greyhound said it will provide drivers and employees with new training to follow its privacy changes.

The buses will also display a special sticker stating its position.

Company officials said that the main goal and concern is the safety of its passengers and they believe that this new policy will help improve the travel experience for all customers.

