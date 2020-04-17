Groundhog caught chowing down on slice of pizza in Philadelphia

(WSYR-TV) — It might feel like Groundhog Day to some of us with the days blending together while we’re stuck inside the house.

But, even the groundhogs are trying to change things up. Like one that was caught chowing down on a slice of pizza in Philadelphia.

Kristin Bagnell spotted the rodent outside of her house. It munched on that slice for about an hour before scurrying away.

Bagnell said this neighborhood groundhog has been spotted several times, but never with an entire slice of pizza.

