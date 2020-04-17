Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Groundhog caught chowing down on slice of pizza in Philadelphia

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — It might feel like Groundhog Day to some of us with the days blending together while we’re stuck inside the house.

But, even the groundhogs are trying to change things up. Like one that was caught chowing down on a slice of pizza in Philadelphia.

Kristin Bagnell spotted the rodent outside of her house. It munched on that slice for about an hour before scurrying away.

Bagnell said this neighborhood groundhog has been spotted several times, but never with an entire slice of pizza.

