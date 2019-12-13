Hackers break into Ring security cameras across the nation

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Do you ever have the eerie feeling you’re being watched? For several people across the country this week, it was a chilling reality, with peeping toms, looking in on them through their home security cameras.

The youngest person targeted was just eight years old.

Ring recently learned that some usernames and passwords were stolen from an unrelated service, and used to log in to some accounts. Ring is encouraging their customers to change their passwords often.

