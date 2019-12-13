Hackers break into Ring security cameras across the nation

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Do you ever have the eerie feeling you’re being watched? For several people across the country this week, it was a chilling reality, with peeping toms, looking in on them through their home security cameras.
The youngest person targeted was just eight years old.
Ring recently learned that some usernames and passwords were stolen from an unrelated service, and used to log in to some accounts. Ring is encouraging their customers to change their passwords often.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App