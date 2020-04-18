Live Now
Evening coronavirus update
Hallmark giving away two million 'Thank You' cards

(WSYR-TV) — Hallmark is giving away two million ‘Thank You’ cards.

The greeting card company said this is a way to help people share their appreciation of the heroes in their lives.

Hallmark has a form on its website where people can request free cards.

Company officials said they will send a three-pack of gratitude cards to everyone who requests them until they run out.

It is available to people living in the United States and Canada.

