Hallmark giving away two million ‘Thank You’ cards

(WSYR-TV) — Hallmark is giving away two million ‘Thank You’ cards.
The greeting card company said this is a way to help people share their appreciation of the heroes in their lives.
Hallmark has a form on its website where people can request free cards.
Company officials said they will send a three-pack of gratitude cards to everyone who requests them until they run out.
It is available to people living in the United States and Canada.
