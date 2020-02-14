Harvard, Yale investigated for accepting billions in foreign funding

FILE – In this March 7, 2017 file photo, rowers paddle down the Charles River past the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. An annual survey finds that most U.S. universities made money on their financial investments last year, but their returns were tempered by a global economic slowdown fueled by America’s trade war with China. Harvard University remained the wealthiest school in the U.S., with an endowment valued at nearly $40 billion. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Yale and Harvard for accepting billions in foreign funding without disclosing it.

The department claims that Yale failed to report $375 million in foreign gifts and contracts.

The money came from different countries, including China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Harvard is accused of accepting millions from Iran, Russia and China without proper disclosure.

The Department of Education said the universities failed to disclose $6.5 billion in foreign funding.

China, specifically, has been accused of using academics to steal American research and technology.

Under the Higher Education Act, universities are required to disclose gifts about $250,000.

