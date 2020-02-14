Harvard, Yale investigated for accepting billions in foreign funding

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Yale and Harvard for accepting billions in foreign funding without disclosing it.
The department claims that Yale failed to report $375 million in foreign gifts and contracts.
The money came from different countries, including China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Harvard is accused of accepting millions from Iran, Russia and China without proper disclosure.
The Department of Education said the universities failed to disclose $6.5 billion in foreign funding.
China, specifically, has been accused of using academics to steal American research and technology.
Under the Higher Education Act, universities are required to disclose gifts about $250,000.
