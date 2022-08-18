SAN FRANCISCO (NEXSTAR) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports.

On Wednesday, Apple posted a news release about the security of iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1.

On Thursday, Apple also issued a security update for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina to prevent “maliciously crafted web content” on Safari that could leave devices vulnerable to attacks.

The company said in both cases it was aware of a report claiming the issues had been “actively exploited.”

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models.

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access to the device” so that they can “execute any code as if they are you, the user,” said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Journalists, activists, people targeted by nation states and others who may face outside threats should make sure to update as soon as possible, according to Tobac.

The is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.