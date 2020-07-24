Health experts warn younger Americans are driving spread of COVID-19

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Health experts say younger Americans appear to be driving a significant spread of the coronavirus in some states, taking advantage of reduced restrictions by having parties and drinking in packed bars.

Local leaders are now weighing on the troubling trends they are seeing in the region.

“A lot of kids don’t think anything bad’s ever gonna happen to ’em. That’s just the nature of being a younger I guess. But I think they’re starting to figure it out. Certainly, they’ve figured it out in Florida and Texas and we’ve done generally a very good job in Central New York,” Rep. John Katko said.

Public health experts warn that the average age of COVID-19 patients is declining, even as the number of cases continues to increase.