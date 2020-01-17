Heinz offering football fans 57 cent change fees for Miami-bound flights

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 25: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Kraft Foods Group Inc. said it will merge with H.J. Heinz Co. to form the third largest food and beverage company in North America with revenue of about $28 billion. (Photo Illustration by Scott […]

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Football fans are waiting to find out which teams will make it to the Super Bowl and some have already booked flights to Miami, with hopes of cheering their team to victory.

But, there is only room for two teams to go, so Heinz wants fans to know that a team out of the running does not have to mean all hope is lost.

The company is offering a chance to win 57 cent change fees to re-route a Miami-bound flight to a destination of your choice.

If you bought a ticket to the Big Game and your team doesn’t make it — not all hope is lost. Enter for a chance to get your Miami-bound flight change fees covered* for just 57¢. Starting 1.20.2020. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 16, 2020

The contest starts at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 20. To enter, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9