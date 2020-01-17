Heinz offering football fans 57 cent change fees for Miami-bound flights

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Football fans are waiting to find out which teams will make it to the Super Bowl and some have already booked flights to Miami, with hopes of cheering their team to victory.
But, there is only room for two teams to go, so Heinz wants fans to know that a team out of the running does not have to mean all hope is lost.
The company is offering a chance to win 57 cent change fees to re-route a Miami-bound flight to a destination of your choice.
The contest starts at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 20. To enter, click here.
