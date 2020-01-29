Helicopter rescues people on roof of apartment building after ‘suspicious’ L.A. fire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple people had to be rescued by helicopter in Los Angeles after a fire at a high-rise apartment building on Wednesday.

Fire investigators are now saying that the fire looks to be suspicious.

The fire happened several floors high in a 25-story apartment building. One person was critically injured and several others were taken to the hospital.

One person was also seen climbing on the side of the building to get to safety.

Around a dozen people went to the roof, where they were rescued by helicopter.

A fire also broke out in the same building in 2013.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9