Hockey fans can get two Chipotle meals for the price of one

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Chipotle announced a perk for its hockey fans that takes place on Friday, Feb. 21.

Chipotle says you’ll be able to get two meals for the price of one, but only if you show up in a hockey jersey. The deal also applies only if you eat in the restaurant.

The promotion is part of celebrations that mark the 40th anniversary of what’s known as the “Miracle on Ice.” That’s when the U.S. National Hockey Team pulled off a massive upset, defeating the highly-favored Soviet team at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

The anniversary of the game is Saturday, February 22.

