Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Holiday spending expected to be higher this year than last year

National News
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — A new National Retail Federation survey finds holiday spending is expected to be higher this year compared to last year, reaching a total of $730 billion. That’s a 4% hike compared to last year. 

Individually, consumers are expected to spend more than $1,000.

The NRF says clothing is the top gift this year, followed by gift cards, toys, and books.

About 75% of those surveyed said they’re using their phones to shop.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected