Holiday spending expected to be higher this year than last year

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — A new National Retail Federation survey finds holiday spending is expected to be higher this year compared to last year, reaching a total of $730 billion. That’s a 4% hike compared to last year.
Individually, consumers are expected to spend more than $1,000.
The NRF says clothing is the top gift this year, followed by gift cards, toys, and books.
About 75% of those surveyed said they’re using their phones to shop.
