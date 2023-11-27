NEW YORK (WPIX) — A horse dragged its carriage driver after becoming agitated in New York City on Sunday, according to police.

Around 3 p.m. in Manhattan, the canopy of the horse-drawn carriage fell on the driver, officials said. When the driver tried to fix the roof, the horse became bothered and dragged the driver.

The horse hit four cars and slipped. Officials said two off-duty police officers from the New York Police Department’s Mounted Unit helped return the horse to the Clinton Park Stables.

The driver was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, according to police.

“This is another prime example of exactly why New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Mayor Eric Adams must take swift action to fast-track and pass legislation to remove cruel and unsafe horse carriages from our streets,” said Executive Director of NYCLASS Edita Birnkrant.

NYCLASS (New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets) is a nonprofit focused on animal rights, including carriage horses in New York City.

“Horses are prey animals with a highly developed flight drive. They bolt when frightened, which is exactly what happened to 15-year-old carriage horse Gunner today. … Forcing horses into Midtown traffic is a public safety danger, as well as animal cruelty. It must end immediately. The overwhelming majority of New Yorkers polled want horse carriages removed from our streets,” Birnkrant said.