House votes to remove Equal Rights Amendment deadline

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to provide states more time to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
The resolution to eliminate a deadline for approving the amendment passed by a vote of 232 to 183.
Supporters hope the move will inject new life into the decades-long fight over whether it should be added to the Constitution.
The Equal Rights Amendment would ban discrimination on the basis of sex and guarantee equality for women.
Congress originally passed the proposed constitutional amendment in the 1970s.
38 states are required to ratify constitutional amendments. That threshold was reached last month, when Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment.
Opponents say the deadline of 1982 has long since been passed and the process needs to start over again.
