Houston police still searching for missing tiger

HOUSTON, T.X. (WSYR-TV) — Police in Houston are still searching for a missing tiger. The man who stuffed the animal into an SUV and took off is now out of jail, after he was arrested on unrelated charges.

But the tiger is still missing. This all started over the weekend when the tiger was seen walking through neighborhoods.

“They saw my client, go out in the yard and retrieve a tiger and from there, they’ve assumed that he’s done a whole lot of different things that he necessarily has not done,” said Michael Elliot, the suspect’s lawyer.

Police believe the tiger is probably the pet of the suspect. He has been seen in photos with exotic animals, including a tiger, in the past.