(WETM) – Christmas is the time when many families may consider bringing a new furry friend into their home. But one thing these families should be aware of is the online scammers looking to take advantage of the opportunity to gain some extra money.

According to the Special Reports Team at veterinarians.org, Americans have lost over $1 million to puppy scams, with over a thousand puppy scam reports filed with the Better Business Bureau from Jan. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2023. New York falls in fourth place in terms of loss to these scams with a total of $39,238, an average of $785 lost per victim.

In connection to the reports filed with the Better Business Bureau regarding these scams, there are a few common themes that have been identified as warning signs to beware of.

18 News has compiled a list of signs from the Special Reports Team that you should look out for when considering bringing a puppy into your home this holiday season:

The seller claims that you are not able to see the puppy in person before adoption or is unable to provide you with multiple pictures/videos of the puppy up for adoption. A tip to prevent fraud in this situation would be to Google image search a photo to make sure that the photo being used isn’t a stock photo or on other fraudulent websites. You can also request that the person take a picture with the puppy that includes a paper in the photo with the person’s name written on it with a specific date. The seller asks for payment upfront through Western Union, MoneyGram, a digital money app like Zelle or CashApp or by gift card. While deposits are normally required for breeders to acquire a spot on their waiting list, an acceptable form of payment for these deposits should include cash, check, credit card or PayPal. These forms of payment provide protection if fraudulent activity is detected. The seller or a third party asks for follow-up payments to cover additional items such as a climate-controlled crate for shipping, vaccinations or transportation/life insurance. Usually, emails from the scammer will claim that the shipping cost will be refunded upon delivery of the puppy, which ends up never happening. These emails also may include threats of criminal charges of animal abandonment/abuse if the fees are unpaid, serving as a fear tactic. The breeder’s website offers no information about the father or mother of the litter. Another thing to be wary of is the inability to provide proof of health records or AKC Certification. The puppy is being offered at a significantly steep discount in comparison to the average price for a puppy of its breed.

In addition to looking for warning signs when choosing to adopt online, you can prevent yourself from falling victim to one of these scams by using an alternative method of adoption, such as a local animal shelter or rescue group.

Oftentimes, these organizations have an influx of animals that are waiting for a new home and require a lower adoption fee than online breeders. These organizations also allow you to have one-on-one interactions with the animal to determine compatibility.

While scams are always likely to continue, being extra safe during these times can help you prevent yourself from falling victim to the scam and ensure that you get your new Christmas puppy home for the holidays.