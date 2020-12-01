How to donate wisely during the holiday season

(WSYR-TV) — Dec. 1 marks Giving Tuesday, which is a great time to give back. But, even if you’ve already donated, or plan to in the coming weeks, you need to make sure you aren’t getting scammed.

The holidays aren’t always about shopping. They are also about giving what you can to help others. But, while your heart is in the right place, is your donation going to the right place, too?

Here’s what you can do to give back wisely and not fall victim to scammers:

Watch out for name similarities

When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure to have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

Review the website

If you’re donating online, make sure to review the website carefully. A responsible charity will include its mission and programs, measurable goals and concrete criteria that describe its achievements.

Avoid on-the-spot-donations

Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations. The holidays brings more donation requests from public places.

Don’t give in to pressure to make an immediate giving decision. Responsible organizations will welcome your gift the next day as much as they do the current day.

Emotional appeals

You should be aware of emotional appeals, as well. Marketers have been known to exploit the holidays to pull at donors’ heartstrings and wallets.

Do your research first to verify that the charity operates ethically.

Research tax status

It is also important to research tax status. Don’t assume every organization claiming to do good is a tax-exempt charity. You can check an organization’s tax status with the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search tool.

Also, when you make a donation, make sure your contribution is tax deductible.

