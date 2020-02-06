How to watch for the popular Social Security scam

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The Social Security scam is a popular way for hackers to steal your personal information and targets everyone.

What will happen is the hacker will call and pretend to work for the government. They will say that your identity has been stolen or there’s a problem with your Social Security number, account or benefits.

They then ask for money to solve the problem and will either tell you to pay online, leave case or offer up your personal information.

Social Security will never threaten customers on the phone and demand money. They will also not ask for your personal information.

If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local and national news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9