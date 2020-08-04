Hurricane Isaias has made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center National News Posted: Aug 3, 2020 / 11:37 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 3, 2020 / 11:37 PM EDT Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Isaias has made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App