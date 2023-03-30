(KTLA) — IHOP on Wednesday announced it will roll out a revamped menu that includes more than a dozen new food and drink items, plus the return of a fan favorite on April 3.

The breakfast company’s latest menu overhaul is its biggest to date, according to a news release.

As part of the revamp, Cinn-A-Stack pancakes are being re-introduced to IHOP menus. Guests have frequently inquired about when the menu item will return since its departure, according to a news release.

In 2020, IHOP simplified its menu by discontinuing multiple food items. It brought back or introduced new dishes, like burritos and bowls, in 2021, but the menu has yet to reach its pre-pandemic size.

The new menu will be available at participating restaurants nationwide and includes new food items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

IHOP on Wednesday introduced a revamped menu that includes more than a dozen new food and drink items, plus the return of a fan-favorite food offering. (IHOP)

The new menu will include eggs benedict, Sweet and Savory crepes, an updated lineup of Ultimate Steakburgers, fish and shrimp, fresh salads and new beverages like mango iced tea and Strawberry Lemonade Splashers.

“IHOP has been on a journey to rethink our menu by leaning into our equity of breakfast,” Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP, said in a statement.”

“Every decision we made for this menu was driven by our guests and their continually evolving feedback and needs so they can enjoy our menu items how they want them when they want them.”

To celebrate the new menu’s launch, IHOP’s loyalty members will receive twice the amount of “PanCoins” for all eggs benedict purchases between April 14- 23. The “PanCoin” is a “crypto pancake,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Three coins can be traded for a short stack of three pancakes or other items. Every $5 spent at IHOP earns a customer one “Pan Coin” to use on rewards.

Guests can try the new menu items at an IHOP location near them.