IHOP catering to customers on the go with new fast-casual restaurant

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — IHOP, the restaurant best known for offering 24-hour sit-down breakfasts, is venturing into a new fast-casual concept called Flip’d.

The idea is to serve IHOP inspired breakfast items that can be eaten on the go.

The restaurant’s president describes it as food for people who usually visit coffee shops, but want better breakfasts than the food sold there.

Flip’d will target densely-populated urban areas where it’s too expensive to open large sit-down restaurants. The first Flip’d is set to open in Atlanta.

