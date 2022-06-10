(WSYR-TV) — Americans are digging deeper into their pockets as inflation increases to 8.6% — the largest yearly increase since 1981.

Families are spending on average $341 more each month to buy the same things they did a year ago. Taking a closer look at rent, the monthly price tag for an average one-bedroom apartment is up 26.5%, costing more than $1,700 a month nationwide.

President Biden says the government is taking steps to slow this growing crisis, by vowing to address supply chain issues. The President is also calling on Congress to pass legislation that would help cut costs of shipping, prescription drugs, and energy bills.

Experts say the perfect storm of tight labor markets, COVID-19, Russia’s War with Ukraine, among other issues are to blame.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary says she doesn’t believe that this will lead to a recession, but economists on Wall Street seem to think otherwise.