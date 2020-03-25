Live Now
White House briefing on COVID-19
Instagram launches program to help with social distancing

National News
(WSYR-TV) — With everyone staying home and social distancing, people are looking for ways to connect with each other safely.

Instagram is rolling out a solution they are calling Co-Watching. To access this, users participating in a video chat on the app should see a photo icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

If you tap that icon, you should be able to share photos, videos and posts with the group.

Instagram officials said it sped up the program’s launch to meet with the demands of social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

