Intuit looking to buy Credit Karma

(WSYR-TV) — Intuit is reportedly close to a $7 billion deal to buy the personal finance company Credit Karma.

Credit Karma offers people free access to their credit scores while Intuit owns TurboTax and Quickbooks.

The deal would be the largest acquisition in Intuit’s history.

Credit Karma was found 13 years ago and has added 75 million users over the past five years.

