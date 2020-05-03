Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Invasive ‘murder hornet’ in the U.S. for the first time

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — “Murder hornets” are now in the United States. 

Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and potentially deadly species, and they have been found in the U.S. for the first time.  

Researchers have nicknamed it the “murder hornet” because its venomous sting can kill a human if they are stung several times.  

The hornets are more than two inches in length and have reportedly been attacking bee hives in Washington state. 

Scientists don’t know yet how the hornet made it to the U.S. 

