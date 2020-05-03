(CNN) — “Murder hornets” are now in the United States.
Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and potentially deadly species, and they have been found in the U.S. for the first time.
Researchers have nicknamed it the “murder hornet” because its venomous sting can kill a human if they are stung several times.
The hornets are more than two inches in length and have reportedly been attacking bee hives in Washington state.
Scientists don’t know yet how the hornet made it to the U.S.
More from NewsChannel 9
- Faced with 19,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits
- Invasive ‘murder hornet’ in the U.S. for the first time
- Rocky looking for a new home after a couple of months at the Tompkins SPCA: Petsavers
- News on the Go for Sunday, May 3rd
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Sunday, May 3rd!
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App