IRS stepping up efforts to visit high-income taxpayers who have failed to file taxes before

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — If you earn six figures and haven’t been filing your taxes, the IRS may come knocking.

The IRS is stepping up its efforts to visit high-income taxpayers who failed in prior years to file their tax returns on time.

The face-to-face visits will focus on those who earned more than $100,000 during a tax year and did not file a return in 2018 or previous years.

The IRS is increasing the face-to-face visits after hiring additional enforcement personnel.

The agency said the visits are aimed at informing these taxpayers of their obligations and bringing them into compliance.

