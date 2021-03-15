Microsoft rolling out fix after identifying cause of outage

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Oct. 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(ABC4) – If you’re having problems with Teams or other Microsoft products Monday, you aren’t alone.

A recent change to the authentication process caused the issue, according to Microsoft, and the company announced just before 5:20 p.m. EST that they would be rolling out a fix that’s expected to solve the problem in the next hour.

We are currently rolling out a mitigation worldwide. Customers should begin seeing recovery at this time, and we anticipate full remediation within 60 minutes. Additional information can be found at https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl or under MO244568 if available. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 15, 2021

According to downdetector.com, users reported problems with multiple Microsoft platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Office 365, Outlook, and Microsoft Azure.

Reports of outages began pouring into Down Detector shortly after 3 p.m. EST.

It was first thought that only users of collaboration app Teams were experiencing the issue, but Microsoft then confirmed it was investigation an issue affecting “multiple M365 services.”

