NEW YORK (WPIX) – It’s National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on Thursday, and some fast-food chains are celebrating with special deals.

Here’s a list of some you can take advantage of to satisfy your cravings.

Burger King

Burger King is offering a free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich with orders of $5 or more.

Popeyes

You can get a free chicken sandwich at Popeyes when you buy a chicken sandwich combo. The deal is available through Nov. 12.

KFC

KFC is offering a few things: Free delivery for orders in the KFC app and KFC.com, a free sandwich when you spend $15 or more when ordering through DoorDash and Uber Eats, and 50% off KFC Chicken Sandwiches with the purchase of $15 or more on Grubhub orders.

Shake Shack

This one happens a few days after the sandwiches’ official day. When/if a football player does the “chicken dance” in the end zone after getting a touchdown on Nov. 12, Shake Shack will give away free Chicken Shacks from Nov. 13 to 19.