James Bond movie ‘No time to die’ release date pushed back to November

(WSYR-TV) — MGM and Eon Productions announced on Wednesday that the next James Bond film will be pushed back to a November release.

Producers have not confirmed that the coronavirus is specifically to blame.

They say the decision came after a thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.

No Time to Die was originally set for an April release.

