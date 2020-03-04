(WSYR-TV) — MGM and Eon Productions announced on Wednesday that the next James Bond film will be pushed back to a November release.
Producers have not confirmed that the coronavirus is specifically to blame.
They say the decision came after a thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.
No Time to Die was originally set for an April release.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: 3/4/2020
- Interior secretary defends Trump’s environmental policies
- Feds: TikTok poses national security threat
- BMW unveils new concept for electric Sedan
- James Bond movie ‘No time to die’ release date pushed back to November
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App