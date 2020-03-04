James Bond movie ‘No time to die’ release date pushed back to November

(WSYR-TV) — MGM and Eon Productions announced on Wednesday that the next James Bond film will be pushed back to a November release.

Producers have not confirmed that the coronavirus is specifically to blame.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

They say the decision came after a thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.

No Time to Die was originally set for an April release.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9