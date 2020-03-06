JetBlue cutting flights as demand drops due to coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — JetBlue Airways is cutting its flight schedules as demand drops due to coronavirus concerns.

Airline officials said it has seen a drop in demand due to the outbreak because fewer people are flying.

To combat the fewer passengers, JetBlue officials said the airline is reducing its capacity by five percent.

The airline also plans to hire fewer people for both frontline and support positions.

Flights in the U.S. and Canada will be cut by 10 percent in April.

Overseas flights will also be cut by 20 percent.

Other airlines have also been canceling flights to countries overseas that have the coronavirus.