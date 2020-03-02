‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 years

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — “Judge Judy” is ending production after 25 seasons, according to multiple Hollywood sources.
The courtroom star, Judy Scheindlin, reportedly makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday where she says the 2020-21 season of “Judge Judy” will be its last.
Scheindlin told Ellen she’s not done yet, however, announcing that a show called “Judy Justice” will be coming out soon. She couldn’t say which platform or network it will air on.
Scheindlin is the highest paid personality on TV, earning $47 million a year, Hollywood Reporter says.
