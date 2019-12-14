Kansas paying people to move to their capital

TOPEKA, K.S. (WSYR-TV) — The capital of Kansas is willing to pay people to move there.

Topeka officials approved a new program that offers incentives in hopes of attracting more people to live and work there.

The program is called “Choose Topeka”, and it partners with employers to offer $10,000 to renters, and $15,000 for those who buy a house.

These incentives are performance-based once a person has spent a year living in the community.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9