Kansas paying people to move to their capital

TOPEKA, K.S. (WSYR-TV) — The capital of Kansas is willing to pay people to move there.
Topeka officials approved a new program that offers incentives in hopes of attracting more people to live and work there.
The program is called “Choose Topeka”, and it partners with employers to offer $10,000 to renters, and $15,000 for those who buy a house.
These incentives are performance-based once a person has spent a year living in the community.
