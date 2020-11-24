Keep holiday gift-giving on budget with these companies that ship free

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s quite possible more retailers will be moving to free shipping as we move through the holiday season. Check back periodically for updates.
- Apple (free next-day or two-day)
- AT&T Wireless (free same-day, express or standard, depending on item)
- Blue Nile (Free ground)
- (Special for holidays 2020) Bloomingdales: Free shipping on all orders through Dec. 18.
- Bonobos (Free UPS ground)
- Coach (Free standard)
- (Special for holidays 2020) Cole Haan# (Free UPS ground)
- Dell (Free standard)
- Fossil (Free standard)
- Kate Spade (Free standard)
- Keds (Free standard)
- Lenovo (Free standard)
- MAC Cosmetics (Free standard)
- Microsoft Store (Free expedited)
- Neiman Marcus (Free standard)
- Nordstrom (Free 3- to 6-day)
- OtterBox (Free standard)
- Ray-Ban (Free standard)
- Reformation (Free standard)
- Sunglass Hut (Free 2-day.)
- The North Face (Free standard)
- Tiffany & Co. (Free standard)
- Timberland (Free three-day and ground)
- Ugg (Free standard for full-price products)
- Verizon (Free 2-day)
- Zappos (Free standard)
Above list provided courtesy Offers.com.
