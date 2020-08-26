Kenosha Police: 3 people shot, 2 fatally, during protests in Wisconsin over a Black man shot in the back by an officer National News Posted: Aug 26, 2020 / 06:02 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 26, 2020 / 06:02 AM EDT KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha Police: 3 people shot, 2 fatally, during protests in Wisconsin over a Black man shot in the back by an officer.
