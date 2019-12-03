Las Vegas could be getting a new slogan

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WSYR–TV) — For nearly two decades, Las Vegas has used the catch-phrase, “what happens here, stays here,” to lure in potential tourists, but Vegas’ slogan could be a thing of the past.
The city could be using a very popular artist to roll out a new top-secret-tourism campaign. Rockstar, Steven Tyler, from the group Aerosmith, introduced “what happens here, only happens here” at his concert in Las Vegas last week. There’s speculation Tyler may be part of the city’s plan to launch a new slogan.
Aerosmith is also reportedly involved in a top secret surprise happening in Las Vegas on January 26th.
