Lesser demand for gas leads to lower prices as Fall approaches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas across the Unites States is $2.19 — a drop of three cents since last week.
AAA says the demand for gas is going down with summer vacations wrapping up. Virtual learning has also contributed to a lesser need for gas since fewer students are actually going to school facilities due to the pandemic.
New York’s average price of gas is also going down, as it currently sits at $2.28. That’s one cent last than last week.
One year ago, the national average was $2.57, while the state’s was $2.73.
Here’s a look at the local averages across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.22 (down a penny since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.25 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.21 (down one cent since last week)
- Rochester – $2.26 (down one cent since last week)
- Rome – $2.32 (down one cent since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.22 (down two cents since last week)
- Watertown – $2.32 (down two cents since last week)
