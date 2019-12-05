Live Nation offering 2020 Lawn Pass; Gives lawn access to 29 amphitheaters

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Get ready to rock out all summer long! Live Nation Entertainment is offering up the Lawn Pass.

For $199, the Lawn Pass offers music fans unlimited lawn access to concerts at 29 Live Nation venues across the country, including St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse and Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

T-Mobile customers will have access to a 24-hour presale beginning on Tuesday, December 10th at 5 a.m. The general public will be able to make their purchases starting on December 11th at 10 a.m. The Lawn Pass will be available through December 31st.

PARTICIPATING AMPHITHEATERS Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ) BB&T Pavilion (Camden, NJ) Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH) Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (Atlanta, GA) Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC) Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA) Coral Sky Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL) Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (Buffalo, NY) Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX) Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO) Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL) Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM) Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA) KeyBank Pavilion (Burgettstown, PA) MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL) North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (San Diego, CA) PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ) PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC) Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Noblesville, IN) Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY) Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountainview, CA) St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY) The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA) Toyota Amphitheater (Wheatland, CA) USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA) White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA) Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA) XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)

