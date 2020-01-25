Local hospitals taking precautions as coronavirus rapidly spreads

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus is a growing public health issue as a number of cases have skyrocketed in China and local hospitals are now taking precautions.

The country has redoubled efforts to stop its spread. Currently, China is rushing to build a prefabricated, 1,000-bed hospital for victims.

There have been 41 deaths reported in China, with more than 1,000 new confirmed cases. Four New Yorkers are in isolation and being tested for the virus. One of those cases have already come back negative, as the others are still pending.

Coronaviruses are common, according to experts at Upstate University and Crouse Hospitals. However, it’s the novel strain that’s causing all of the concern.

In response to the deadly virus outbreak in China, at Upstate, there’s now an increased focus on those who travel from Asia.

Experts at Crouse Hospital also acknowledge the concern. Crouse is following the CDC and New York State Department of health screening guidelines.

They tell us that a number of travelers and international students in the Syracuse area increase the risk that an individual is infected.

“Any patient identified as being less than 14 days from travel to Asia and ill should prompt an immediate notification to a medical provider and the patient should be isolated and wearing a mask,” Crouse disclosed in a statement to NewsChannel 9.

Every patient with a respiratory illness or flu who has been in Asia the last 14 days are being screened for the virus. So far, there have been no positive reported cases in Central New York.

If you’re experiencing symptoms, you can access care from one of Crouse’s facilities.

To help prevent its spread:

Cover coughs

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth,

Stay home if you have a fever or respiratory symptoms.

In a press release, Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling for increased vigilance to ensure protections against the hospital.

“As we learn about the first confirmed cases of this novel coronavirus in the United States and potentially in New York, I want to assure New Yorkers that we are prepared,” Cuomo said in a press release. “We are undertaking a wide-reaching and rigorous effort with all stakeholders, including healthcare providers, airports and federal health officials, to put in place the appropriate precautions to keep New Yorkers safe. The symptoms of this virus are very similar to a common cold, if you are concerned that you might be ill, please follow our guidance to protect yourself and others.”

