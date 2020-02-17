Lockheed Martin celebrates Engineer’s Week with Fly on the Wall event

(WSYR-TV) — Lockheed Martin is celebrating Engineer’s Week with its annual Fly on the Wall event.

National Engineer’s Week highlights the positive contributions that engineers make to society.

As part of the Fly on the Wall event, Lockheed Martin employees tape a team member, or fly, to the wall and see who stays on the longest.

The idea is to kick off Engineer’s Week on a fun note and encourage employees to give back to the community.

“We get our engineers out here. A little bit of teamwork, something fun away from their desks, an opportunity to get to do something that’s familiar with a lot of them,” said Matthew Wilkowski, the systems engineering manager with Lockheed Martin.

Employees are also encouraging young students to get involved in science, technology and math related careers.