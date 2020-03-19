Lyft looking to add food, medical supply delivery options

(WSYR-TV) — Lyft is making some changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ride-share company is working to partner with government and health care companies to start deliveries of medical supplies, food and other items.

Lyft said the pandemic is an unprecedented situation for all industries and communities and it wants to keep riders, drivers and employees safe.

Company officials said it will provide funds to drivers if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are put under individual quarantine by a public health agency.

