Macy’s to close 125 of its stores over the next 3 years

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — 125 Macy’s stores around the country will be shut down over the next three years.

This will be nearly one-fifth of their stores. The stores that are closing are mostly ones in malls, which are the ones that are not doing well.

They are also going to cut about 2,000 jobs and that is not counting all the hourly workers.

Macy’s will also be closing offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco.

This is all in an effort to save money and they are hoping all the cost-cutting will help them save $1.5 billion over the next two years.

