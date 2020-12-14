Google back up after major outage denies access to millions, including students

The Google logo is seen Jan. 8, 2020, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Google services have been restored after the company experienced a major outage Monday morning, according to Downdetector.

Several Google services, including Google Classroom, YouTube, Gmail, Google Suite and Google Maps, began seeing problems around 6:30 a.m. ET.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

Forbes reported that many Google cloud services were brought down by an ongoing issue with the company’s servers, leaving millions of users without access.

The outage was acknowledged on Google’s status dashboard.

“The problem with Classroom should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be provided on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” the company said in a post at 7:52 a.m. ET.

It appears that the outage was worldwide, according to Downdetector data.