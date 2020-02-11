Maker of Schick Razors gives up on buying Harry’s

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The maker of Schick Razors is giving up on its plans to buy rival Harry’s.

The decision to drop the nearly $1.4 billion takeover comes a week after the Federal Trade Commission sued to stop it.

The Federal Government argued that the merger would eliminate too much competition in the shaving industry, which has been dominated by two brands: Schick and Gillette.

